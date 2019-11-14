Everton fans react on Twitter to Marco Silva comments on Toffees form

Everton were in dire straits going into the October international break but the Goodison Park side has since turned a corner - the Toffees fanbase is split on Silva's comments though.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Marco Silva's comments on the Goodison Park side's Premier League form having turned for the better in the past few weeks.

Everton appeared in dire straits following their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley that left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

The result was Everton's fourth league loss in a row and speculation regarding Silva's future at Goodison Park became ever more damning, but he remained at the helm and, since then, the Toffees have experienced an upturn in form.

Everton claimed seven points from four matches following October’s international break - which could have been more were it not for instances of bad luck against Brighton and Tottenham - and also progressed to the League Cup quarter finals with victory over Watford.

“It is turning – and that is what we wanted,” Silva told the Everton media team. “Before the [October] international break, when we lost how we did at Burnley, I told people we would react, for sure. And we reacted.

“It is good to see our players getting more mature and being stronger in their personalities. We played five games… and we could possibly be talking here about four wins and one draw. This is the reality. We could be talking about how the team reacted so strongly and showed the capacity we have. We know why in the previous [away] game [at Brighton] we did not win and we could be in a completely different position in the table.”

Here is what some Everton fans said in response on social media:

In Marco we trust. We can’t keep changing managers, we need to settle. Our squad has been overhauled don’t forget. Give him time. — WiGGY (@Dan_Hignett) 14 November 2019

What planet is he on? — Danny (@danny01_efc) 14 November 2019

The statement is accurate. We've been better from the last break. What do you want him to say? — Lukas Juskowiak (@Lukazioo) 14 November 2019

Got to keep it up though and improve game by game because we will need to in the coming weeks with the tough fixtures we have! — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) 14 November 2019

Nope. Not good for #EFC — Niren (@Niren_) 14 November 2019

Bore off mate — DJ Jamie Taylor (@DJJamieTaylor1) 14 November 2019

Some of our fans are completely deluded back the manager he isn't getting sacked what he has said is true although now we do need to start picking up even more points to make up on the lost ground from the first 8 games — Jack Skinner (@JackSki52828924) 14 November 2019

Up next for Everton - currently 15th in the Premier League table - is the Goodison Park clash against Norwich on Saturday 23 November.