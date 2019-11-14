Quick links

Everton fans react on Twitter to Marco Silva comments on Toffees form

Marco Silva the head coach
Everton were in dire straits going into the October international break but the Goodison Park side has since turned a corner - the Toffees fanbase is split on Silva's comments though.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Marco Silva's comments on the Goodison Park side's Premier League form having turned for the better in the past few weeks.

Everton appeared in dire straits following their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley that left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

The result was Everton's fourth league loss in a row and speculation regarding Silva's future at Goodison Park became ever more damning, but he remained at the helm and, since then, the Toffees have experienced an upturn in form.

 

 

Everton claimed seven points from four matches following October’s international break - which could have been more were it not for instances of bad luck against Brighton and Tottenham - and also progressed to the League Cup quarter finals with victory over Watford.

“It is turning – and that is what we wanted,” Silva told the Everton media team. “Before the [October] international break, when we lost how we did at Burnley, I told people we would react, for sure. And we reacted.

“It is good to see our players getting more mature and being stronger in their personalities. We played five games… and we could possibly be talking here about four wins and one draw. This is the reality. We could be talking about how the team reacted so strongly and showed the capacity we have. We know why in the previous [away] game [at Brighton] we did not win and we could be in a completely different position in the table.”

Here is what some Everton fans said in response on social media:

Up next for Everton - currently 15th in the Premier League table - is the Goodison Park clash against Norwich on Saturday 23 November.

A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on December 10, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

