Eros Grezda's nightmare goes on as Albania coach slams Rangers winger

Danny Owen
Rangers fans celebrate at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in...
Eros Grezda surely has no future under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Eros Grezda of Rangers celebrates after he scores his team's sixth goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on November 11, 2018...

Every time Eros Grezda hits the headlines, it’s usually not for a good reason.

And the forgotten Rangers winger has once again found himself in hot water – and at the centre of a very public row with his manager.

Fear not Gers fans, it isn’t Steven Gerrard this time but Edy Reja who has been left rather unimpressed by a player who, believe it or not, cost £2 million just over a year ago when he moved to Ibrox from NK Osijek.

Grezda stormed out of the Albania camp in July during a summer international break and former Lazio coach Reja has made it clear why the seldom-seen attacker hasn’t been seen since – at least for his country.

 

"In the case of Eros Grezda, I'm sorry what's happened with him because he was a player with great potential, but he couldn't accept some decisions made. We invited him along, but he decided he could not accept my invitation to the squad,” Reja said in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

"My priority is Albania. And there is no individual bigger than the country."

Eros Grezda of Rangers looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

You don’t have to read between the lines to figure out that Reja has been left far from enamoured by Grezda’s attitude. The player himself hit back of course, claiming that he wasn’t called up for the November games, as Reja had stated, and would jump at the chance to wear the double-headed eagle on his chest once more.

But, just two months after the spitting scandal which represented a new low for one of Rangers’ worst signings of the modern era, this is another incident Grezda would surely rather have avoided.

Eros Grezda of Rangers shoots at goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Quarter Final match between Rangers and Ayr United on September 26, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

