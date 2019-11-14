Yaya Toure questions Pep Guardiola's Manchester City selection decision

Manchester City are well adrift of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after that defeat at Anfield.

Yaya Toure has tipped Manchester City to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window while questioning Pep Guardiola’s decision to deploy Fernandinho in the heart of his defence, speaking to Sky Sports.

Fernandinho looked every inch a square peg in a round hole as City were thumped 3-1 by Premier League usurpers Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, the veteran Brazilian forced to drop into the backline due to a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.

But to say Guardiola had no choice but to put his faith in Fernandinho would be wrong. Nicolas Otamendi was on the bench after all while teenagers Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while totally unproven at this level, are at least naturals in the position.

Even Rodri, who was swamped in midfield by Jurgen Klopp’s wave of attackers, has filled in at centre-half of late and come out with his reputation intact.

And Toure wonders whether Guardiola simply chose the wrong man for the job.

"I don't want to blame Rodri, but if Fernandinho was in the middle it would be really important. City miss him in there, he is strong, sharp, clever and anticipates and tackles. I respect the decision of the manager but I don't like him in defence,” said the Ivorian, who has never been afraid to criticise Guardiola in public.

"I think it is going to be hard but in January City have to get a defender. It is never too late.”

BleacherReport claimed on Tuesday that City could even look to the loan market to find a short term solution at the back with the likes of Benfica stopper Ruben Dias likely to be too expensive during the winter market.