Report: Wolves, Arsenal and Leicester want £13m Jose Sa from Olympiakos

Danny Owen
Jose Sa could be on his way to the Premier League with Leicester City, West Ham United, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers all linked.

A whole host of Premier League clubs are flocking around Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa ahead of the January transfer window, according to Sportime, including Arsenal, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After two years without lifting the Super League trophy, the dominant force of Greek football appear to have reclaimed their usual place at the top of the table. Olympiakis have won eight of their ten games in an unbeaten start to the season – and the inspired Sa has been a major reason for that.

The Portuguese number one has kept seven clean sheets in ten league games (12 in 20 in all competitions) with his superb performances between the sticks catching the eye of clubs all over England.

 

Sportime reports that Arsenal, Wolves, West Ham and Leicester City are all keeping tabs on a man who only joined Olympiakos on a permanent deal from Porto over the summer. Sa also has an affordable £13 million release clause in his contract – worrying news for fans of the Piraeus-based giants.

Given that Arsenal, Wolves, West Ham and Leicester all have established, first-choice goalkeepers, Sa looks likely to be a back-up option should he move to Britain in the New Year.

West Ham have already been tipped to sign a new shot-stopper in January, via The Mail, after the under-fire Roberto Jimenez slapped a corner into his own net in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been keeping tabs on Sa since the summer of 2018, when he was still a Porto player (A Bola). It should come as a surprise to no one in the Black Country that the former Portugal U23 star is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose links at Molineux could make Wolves the favourites for Sa’s signature.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

