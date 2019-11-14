Report: Sheffield United planning January move for £34m Loren Moron

Real Betis talisman Moron has scored eight goals in La Liga already with Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United keen to bring him to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are set to renew their interest in Loren Moron during the January transfer window, according to Grada 3, with the Real Betis striker enjoying the form of his life in La Liga.

At the start of the season, you’d have got long odds on the Blades being fifth in the Premier League heading into the November international break. Chris Wilder’s side even have the best defensive record in the top flight but, if there’s one area where they can improve, it is at the other end of the pitch.

Sheffield United have scored 13 goals so far with Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick netting just twice between them, although the latter would have got on the scoreboard against Tottenham if it wasn’t for those meddling officials in Stockley Park.

And, according to reports in Spain, the top-flight newcomers could ‘come with great force’ in January with Moron in their sights again.

Univision reports that Sheffield United made a club record bid of £22.5 million for the old-school poacher over the summer and, with a £34 million release clause in his contract, they will have to dig deep if they want to bring their top target to Bramall Lane.

With eight goals in 12 La Liga games for struggling Betis, more than Luis Suarez, Alvaro Morata and Willian Jose, Moron could be worth every penny.

Even more impressively, his eight goals have come from just 24 shots, meaning he finds the net with every third attempt – a remarkable conversion rate the world’s very best would be proud of.

Imagine Sheffield United's watertight defence with Moron's clinical finishing - a European place wouldn't be an impossibility.