Report: Newcastle remain desperate to offload outcast duo

Danny Owen
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30:Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce smiles during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30,...
Jack Colback and Henri Saivet have no part in Steve Bruce's Premier League plans but will anyone take them off Newcastle's hands?

Jack Colback smiles during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United are hoping to find new homes for both Jack Colback and Henri Saivet during the January transfer window, as reported by the Telegraph.

The fact that there are two players currently earning £50,000 a week while playing no part in Steve Bruce’s plans speaks volumes about the maddening mismanagement at St James’ Park.

 

It has been clear for some time that neither Colback nor Saivet have a future on Tyneside but, despite Newcastle’s best efforts, they are still taking home a minor fortune despite being left out of Bruce’s 25-man Premier League squad at the end of the summer.

Saivet hasn’t played for the Magpies since the 2017/18 season and spent the entirety of the previous campaign on loan at Turkish Super Lig outfit Bursaspor. Colback, meanwhile, returned to the North East from Nottingham Forest over the summer and he, like the former Bordeaux play-maker, is stuck in the reserves as part of Bruce’s bomb squad.

Jack Colback of Nottingham Forest beats Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Leeds United to score goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground...

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle are desperate to finally get rid of the two seldom-seen midfielders during the winter. And, should both leave on a permanent basis, they will save the club around £400,000 a month in wages.

But it remains to be seen whether any club would want to touch the likes of Colback or Saivet, high-earning players who are obviously short of match fitness, with a ten-foot barge pole.

Henri Saivet during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

