Report: Manchester City planning club-record move for £68m Mikel Oyarzabal

Mikel Oyarzabal could be on his way to the Premier League with 90Min claiming that Manchester City are ready to trigger the Real Sociedad star’s hefty release clause in the New Year.

The Premier League champions smashed their transfer record to sign one of La Liga’s rising stars over the summer, Rodri arriving at the Etihad from Atletico Madrid, and they could be set to repeat the trick when January rolls around.

It’s hard to believe Oyarzabal is just 22 years of age, considering that the winger has been one of Sociedad’s most impressive performers for a number of seasons.

A hard-working wideman who loves to cut inside onto his favoured left foot, Oyarzabal has an eye for goal too. He has found the net 14 times in each of the last two campaigns and, while he’s been arguably overshadowed by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard so far in 2019/20, the Eibar-born starlet still has four goals and four assists to his name.

City have been linked for a while now, particularly during Spain’s victorious U21 European Championship winning campaign, and 90Min believes that Guardiola’s side could now be willing to make him their new record signing with a £68 million January deal.

Oyarzabal will likely replace Leroy Sane, the wantaway speedster who is ‘fixated’ on sealing a dream move to Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard might not have reached the electrifying levels set by City’s German international over the last few years but, under the tutelage of Guardiola, Oyarzabal should go from strength to strength.