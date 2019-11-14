Report: Manchester City could swap Gabriel Jesus for Inter's Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has been a huge hit for Antonio Conte in Serie A and Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring him to England.

Lautaro Martinez could be on his way to the Premier League with Manchester City, according to InterLive, but only if Gabriel Jesus goes in the other direction and swaps the Etihad Stadium for Inter Milan.

If any Inter fans were concerned about the unseemly saga swirling around Mauro Icardi, they needn’t have worried. Because in fellow Argentine Martinez, Antonio Conte has one of the most promising young strikers in the world at his fingertips.

In 16 games in all competitions, Martinez, a £19.5 million signing from Racing, has eight goals already this season with his stunning individual effort against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League highlighting his poise, speed, composure and clinical finishing.

InterLive claims that the 22-year-old is a primary target for Pep Guardiola with the City boss mulling over whether or not to redesign an attack which has looked a little laboured at times during a sluggish start to the season – by their standards at least.

Martinez's compatriot Sergio Aguero, the report adds, has recomended him to City chiefs.

The report adds that City could even offer Jesus as a makeweight, an opportunity that Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio might struggle to turn down. Ausilio was very interested in bringing Jesus to the San Siro before he joined Man City from Palmeiras for £27 million.

Jesus has never managed to really establish himself as City’s number one striker and he’s been particularly vocal in recent months about his lack of starts. So it seems that the Brazilian would not stand in the way of a potential swap deal should it become a genuine possibility.