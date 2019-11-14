Report: Leicester City want Cheltenham's record-breaking Aaron Evans-Harriott

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers may reportedly get their hands on yet another brilliant young talent as League Two Robins could lose Evans-Harriott.

Record-breaking Cheltenham Town youngster Aaron Evans-Harriott could be about to fly the Robins’ nest, with Gloucestershire Live claiming that Leicester City are keen to take the teenager to the King Power Stadium.

A technically gifted midfielder who possesses excellent dribbling skills and an eye for a cutting pass, Evans-Harriott has risen through the ranks and became Cheltenham’s youngest player of the Football League era when he featured against West Ham United in an EFL Trophy clash in September.

And reports are now suggesting that Evans-Harriott, nicknamed ‘Bubbles’, could become the latest precocious talent to be given a chance to work under Brendan Rodgers.

The Leicester manager helped turn the likes of Raheem Sterling, Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney into established stars and, since taking over The Foxes in February, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Wilfried Ndidi and Ben Chilwell have gone from strength to strength.

The chances are, however, that Evans-Harriott would play for Leicester’s reserves should he leave Cheltenham for the Premier League high-flyers during the January transfer window, given the range of quality central midfielders at Rodgers’ disposal.

Evans-Harriott is the latest example of a Leicester recruitment strategy which appears to be focused on youth, with Dwight McNeil, Kristoffer Ajer and Nigerian’s ‘Little Messi’ Akinkumni Amoo also linked of late.