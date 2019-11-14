Quick links

Report: Gillingham's Joe Walsh wanted by Celtic, Tottenham and Everton

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Goalkeeper Joe Walsh reportedly has Premier League admirers in Spurs, Everton and Manchester City with Celtic and RB Leipzig also linked.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019...

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh after he shone against their U23s in midweek, according to the Evening Times, with Celtic and Everton also keen on the highly-rated shot-stopper.

The teenager has risen through the ranks at the Priestfield Stadium and, although he is yet to establish himself as The Gills number one under Steve Evans, his performances for the second string have caught the eye of clubs far higher up the Football League.

Walsh was in inspired form as the third-tier outfit beat Tottenham’s youngsters 2-0 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and the Evening Times reports that the visitors returned to North London with the Kent-born ‘keeper in their sights.

 

Walsh, who only recently signed professional terms with Gillingham, also has admirers at Everton, Manchester City and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic. Bundesliga title challengers RB Leipzig, who are never far away when a new rising star emerges, are in the race too.

Neil Lennon’s Hoops are always on the lookout for the best young talents in Britain and signed seven teenagers this summer alone, including Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi and Leo Hjelde. Walsh would be in good company at Parkhead.

Jack Bonham remains Gillingham’s first-choice goalkeeper for now but even he has been blown away by the potential of a kid who could soon take his place.

Jack Bonham of Gillingham during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.

“He is miles ahead of where I was at that age, so I am sure he will have a very big future ahead of him. He needs to just keep his head down and work like he does,” Bonham told Kent Online in October.

“He is probably one of the best, if not the best, 17-year-old that I have seen, for his age. He has a great attitude as well. He is a very humble kid and he is a pleasure to work with.

“He can use both feet, he is probably better than me on his left foot and I hold my hands up to that. He is very comfortable on that left foot, he just has everything.”

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

