Report: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka aware of Newcastle interest with Bruce feeling positive

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...
Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could genuinely join Premier League rivals Newcastle United on loan in January.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Granit Xhaka is aware of Newcastle United’s interest ahead of the January transfer window with manager Steve Bruce feeling that the former Arsenal captain would represent a major upgrade in the centre of the park, according to the Telegraph.

Three years after he joined the Gunners for £30 million, Xhaka’s time at the Emirates appears to be coming to an end in the most unseemly way possible. The Swiss international was stripped of the captaincy after he stormed down the tunnel against Crystal Palace, turning the North London air blue as the Arsenal ‘supporters’ jeered his early exit.

 

It seems very unlikely that Xhaka will ever where the famous red shirt again, though the the former Borussia Monchengladbach and Basel star could be offered a Premier League lifeline by none other than Newcastle.

A potential move to Tyneside would only be a short-term loan, though Bruce reportedly believes there is a ‘chance’ that a deal could be a agreed.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United...

Xhaka, for what its worth, knows Newcastle want him and, should he swap North London for the North East, he would find himself working under a manager who appreciates his somewhat understated talents.

Bruce, the Telegraph adds, feels that Xhaka would add some ‘drive’ in the centre of the park while representing an upgrade on his other midfield options. And with fellow Swiss star Fabian Schar doing his best to sell the city to his international team-mate, don’t be surprised to see Xhaka dressed up in black and white in a few weeks’ time.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland an Denis Zakaria of Switzerland during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: Second Leg between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at St. Jakob-Park on...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

