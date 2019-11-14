Report: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka aware of Newcastle interest with Bruce feeling positive

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could genuinely join Premier League rivals Newcastle United on loan in January.

Granit Xhaka is aware of Newcastle United’s interest ahead of the January transfer window with manager Steve Bruce feeling that the former Arsenal captain would represent a major upgrade in the centre of the park, according to the Telegraph.

Three years after he joined the Gunners for £30 million, Xhaka’s time at the Emirates appears to be coming to an end in the most unseemly way possible. The Swiss international was stripped of the captaincy after he stormed down the tunnel against Crystal Palace, turning the North London air blue as the Arsenal ‘supporters’ jeered his early exit.

It seems very unlikely that Xhaka will ever where the famous red shirt again, though the the former Borussia Monchengladbach and Basel star could be offered a Premier League lifeline by none other than Newcastle.

A potential move to Tyneside would only be a short-term loan, though Bruce reportedly believes there is a ‘chance’ that a deal could be a agreed.

Xhaka, for what its worth, knows Newcastle want him and, should he swap North London for the North East, he would find himself working under a manager who appreciates his somewhat understated talents.

Bruce, the Telegraph adds, feels that Xhaka would add some ‘drive’ in the centre of the park while representing an upgrade on his other midfield options. And with fellow Swiss star Fabian Schar doing his best to sell the city to his international team-mate, don’t be surprised to see Xhaka dressed up in black and white in a few weeks’ time.