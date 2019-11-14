Nigeria boss hails Rangers' Joe Aribo after another impressive international display

Joe Aribo is shining for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and he's making a real impression in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying for Nigeria too.

Rangers star Joe Aribo has made another positive impression on Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr thanks to his starring role in Thursday’s 2-1 win against Benin, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

2019 has been a breakthrough year for the talented midfielder at both club and international level. Aribo’s skill and power has really caught the eye since he joined Rangers on a free from Charlton Athletic over the summer and the London-born 23-year-old has not taken long to establish himself as a key player for his country either.

Aribo had found the net in each of his first two games for Nigeria, against Ukraine and Brazil, and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet in an African Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Benin, he certainly played a key role in a valuable 2-1 win.

The energetic all-rounder might not have even started the game, however, if his father had not made the long trip to the southern city of Uyo.

"Joe Aribo told me he was not tired, despite the long flights to get here and I have confidence in my players when they tell me they are ready to play,” said German coach Rohr.

"Also his father was here at the stadium and this was only his second time coming into the country, so it was important for him to play. And I think we can all be happy he was able to play because he contributed a lot to this win."

With the likes of Wilfried Ndidi, Peter Etebo and rising La Liga ace Ramon Azeez all competing for a place in the starting XI, Aribo is far from a guaranteed pick – but he is quickly making himself indispensable for Rangers and Nigeria.