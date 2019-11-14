£8m Uriel Antuna admits he wants to leave Manchester City

Uriel Antuna looks set to leave Manchester City without ever making a Premier League appearance under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City forward Uriel Antuna has admitted to TUDN that he is keen on the idea of returning home to Mexico with Chivas Guadalajara.

A 22-year-old forward appears to be on the verge of leaving the Premier League champions without making any sort of impression on the Etihad Stadium fanbase. In fact, it is no exagerration to suggest that most fans didn't even know that he was a City player.

It was all the way back in July 2017 when Antuna signed a four-year deal with Manchester City but he has spent all of the last two years out on loan, first at Groningen in Holland before joining sister club New York City in the MLS.

Antuna is hardly a household name in Manchester, then, but he’s making a name for himself across the Atlantic. The speedy forward impressed in the MLS though it’s at international level where Antuna has really caught the eye.

He has six goals in seven caps so far and played a major role as Mexico won the Gold Cup this summer, scoring a hat-trick along the way in a 7-0 thrashing of Cuba.

Record claimed in October that Chivas will have to pay £8 million to bring Antuna back home and, speaking to TUTD, the man himself has admitted that he would be open to joining the 12-time Mexican champions.

"Yes of course (I’d be interested in joining Chivas). I would not close the door to any team,” said Antuna, while confirming that he’s held talks with Ricardo Pelaez, the club’s soon-to-be sporting director.

This represents good business for City however with £8 million on its way for a man who never came close to a first-team appearance under Pep Guardiola.