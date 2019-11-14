'Good weapon': Diogo Jota raves about Wolves teammate Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers have found their feet and Wolves ace Adama Traore continues to improve for Nuno Espirito Santo and the Molineux side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has praised teammate Adama Traore following his impressive displays for Wolves this term, including against Aston Villa at Molineux last time out (official Wolves website).

The 23-year-old has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, going from an opinion-splitter to a virtually unanimous fan favourite.

This term, Traore has two goals and five assists from 20 appearances (Transfermarkt), with an especially sublime display - offensive and defensive - against Manchester City en route to a famous victory.

Against Aston Villa last weekend, meanwhile, the 5ft 10in ace was a constant thorn in the opposition's side, completing 11 dribbles, one of which yielded a centre for Raul Jimenez to net the winner.

“He’s been doing that for a while (like the second goal)," Jota told the Wolves website. "Fortunately for us he’s able to find the right pass and he’s a good weapon for us.”

With the international break putting an end to Premier League proceedings for the next week, Traore was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad after picking up an injury to his right hamstring late on in that game.

Up next for Nuno Espirito Santo's charges is their Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday 23 November.