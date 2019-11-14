Dimitri De Conde says Liverpool want Sander Berge

Liverpool and Napoli want KRC Genk midfielder Sander Berge, says Dimitri De Conde.

KRC Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde has said that Liverpool are interested in signing midfielder Sander Berge, as quoted by Footnews.be.

De Conde has also claimed that Italian club Napoli want to secure the services of the 21-year-old Norway international.

Footnews.be quotes De Conde as saying about Berge: “Napoli are interested in Sander, it's a possibility.

"We also know that Liverpool are also interested and [Jurgen] Klopp, after the game at Anfield [in the Champions League], complimented him on his performance.

"There are clubs in Italy who are following Berge and Napoli could be one of them, but at this stage there are no offers on the table.

"From next week, things could change. We haven't had any official contact with Napoli yet.”

Promising talent

Berge is a very talented and promising young midfielder who can only get better in the coming months.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has scored two goals in 15 league appearances, and has played in four Champions League matches so far this season.

The Norway international is still developing and progressing as a footballer, and the 21-year-old will make Liverpool a better team.

Praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

According to VG, following the recent Champions League game between Liverpool and KRC Genk, Klopp told Berge that he is “a very interesting player”.

The midfielder, who is reported to be rated at £25 million by The Sun, was pleased to have received the compliment from the Liverpool manager, as quoted in the British tabloid.