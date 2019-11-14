Derby U23s coach's comments add to Leeds' humiliation after 7-1 thrashing

Leeds United's youngsters were perhaps fortunate to only concede seven against Championship rivals Derby County in the Premier League Cup.

Derby County might have hit Leeds United for seven during Wednesday’s remarkable Premier League Cup clash but Rams U23 coach Pat Lyons believes the scoreline could have been even higher.

Derby famously stunned Leeds on their own Elland Road turf in a dramatic play-off semi-final back in May and, five months later, they left their West Yorkshire rivals red faced again in a performance full of verge, speed and ruthless finishing.

The outstanding Louie Sibley netted a hat-trick, his first ever Derby treble, while reigning Premier League 2 Player of the Month Jamal Hector-Ingram got on the scoresheet twice himself. Further goals from Max Bird and Mason Bennett put the hosts 7-0 up before Leeds’ Josh Galloway pulled one back with the most minor of consolations.

It was a night to forget for visiting goalkeeper Kamil Miazek and the Polish shot-stopper won’t thank Lyons for pointing out that seven could have become eight, nine or even 10 on the night.

“It could have been a lot, lot more,” the Derby U23 coach told RamsTV.

“(Leeds didn’t have a look in) because of our intensity and our application. The lads played some brilliant stuff, always looking to play forward and have countless shots at goal. It could have been a lot more, an unbelievable performance.”

Lyons singled out Sibley and Hector-Ingram for praise after a game which only enhances the reputation of this excellent crop of youngsters who are emerging behind the scenes at Pride Park.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Lee Buchanan and Jason Knight have featured regularly for Phillip Cocu’s first team in recent months and there’s no reason why more cannot follow.