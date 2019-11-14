Quick links

Derby County fans think Kieran Dowell will head back to Everton

Everton loaned out Kieran Dowell to Derby County in the summer, but he has struggled to make much of an impact.

Derby County fans have suggested that Kieran Dowell is going to end up back at Everton.

Dowell joined Derby on loan in the summer from Everton, but he has failed to make much of an impact at Pride Park.

The Everton youngster even had to line up for Derby’s under-21 side last night.

 

The Rams’ development team actually beat Leeds United 7-1, after putting in an impressive display.

But Derby fans fear that they have seen the beginning of the end for Dowell now, as he is clearly struggling, and they think he could end up back at Everton soon.

If Dowell does return to Everton it seems unlikely that he will break straight back into Marco Silva’s side.

Dowell has shown promise out on loan in previous seasons, but Silva seems to have reservations over putting him into Everton’s starting line-up and his latest spell at Derby is unlikely to have aided his cause.

Dowell would be in competition with the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi for a place in Everton’s team if his loan was terminated.

