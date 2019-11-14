Derby County fans think Kieran Dowell will head back to Everton

Everton loaned out Kieran Dowell to Derby County in the summer, but he has struggled to make much of an impact.

Derby County fans have suggested that Kieran Dowell is going to end up back at Everton.

Dowell joined Derby on loan in the summer from Everton, but he has failed to make much of an impact at Pride Park.

The Everton youngster even had to line up for Derby’s under-21 side last night.

The Rams’ development team actually beat Leeds United 7-1, after putting in an impressive display.

But Derby fans fear that they have seen the beginning of the end for Dowell now, as he is clearly struggling, and they think he could end up back at Everton soon.

You kind of worry for Kieran Dowell when Derby County's young lads completely outshone him again for the U23s. It must be demoralizing and he's probably asking himself where he goes from here #dcfcfans #dcfc — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood17) November 13, 2019

Might as well send him back to Everton in January. Patterson can go back to Bristol City & Hamer to Huddersfield whilst they're at it. Another summer of half-baked recruitment, of the kind our recruitment team has turned into an art form. — Ian Redfern (@redfern_ian) November 13, 2019

Sadly not good enough for even the bench now. Time for Sibley, Bird etc to be given exposure ahead of a player that we don't own. His loan should be cut early now and sent back to Everton — Nav Sidhu (@NavSidwho) November 13, 2019

Send him back and pick Sibley instead. No brainer. — I should Cocu (@Tweddds) November 13, 2019

Back to Everton hopefully — ᗪᗩᑎ ᗯᗩᒪᒪᔕ (@Dan_Walls_) November 13, 2019

Back to goodison. — Willy De Manda Skirtoff (@Clogs_R_uz) November 14, 2019

Back to Everton ? — Ed (@ReachEd) November 13, 2019

Kieran Dowell was brought in to try and fill the gap left by Mason Mount



After 16 games he’s now lining up for our under 23’s



Another cracking piece of business by Derby https://t.co/QTTJ5gTMoA — Kyle Guest (@Kyleguest) November 13, 2019

If Dowell does return to Everton it seems unlikely that he will break straight back into Marco Silva’s side.

Dowell has shown promise out on loan in previous seasons, but Silva seems to have reservations over putting him into Everton’s starting line-up and his latest spell at Derby is unlikely to have aided his cause.

Dowell would be in competition with the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi for a place in Everton’s team if his loan was terminated.