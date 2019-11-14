Quick links

Derby County

Leeds United

Championship

Derby County fans react to thrashing Leeds United 7-1 at under-23 level

Dan Coombs
Derby County's English striker Mason Bennett (L) vies to header the ball with Accrington Stanley's English defender Ross Sykes during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derby County won a one-sided game over Leeds.

Derby County's English striker Mason Bennett (L) vies to header the ball with Accrington Stanley's English defender Ross Sykes during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between...

After losing back to back Championship games last season against Leeds United, Derby County got the better of the Whites in the play--off semi-finals.

Last night the two clubs were in action at under-23 level, and once again it was Derby celebrating.

Under-23 matches do not usually garner much attention, but some scorelines stand out more than others.

 

This wasn't a narrow win for the Rams. Derby thrashed Leeds 7-1 .

Mason Bennett, one of the Derby players involved in the recent drink drive scandal was in action and got on the scoresheet for the Rams.

Derby were 7-0 up at one stage before Leeds bagged a late consolation.

Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.

Leeds' under-23 side has been pretty good this season up to this point. This was a major shock to the system, although big scorelines can be common at youth level.

Leeds hammered Watford earlier in the season, despite the Hornets' previously respectable record.

Derby fans took great pleasure in the scoreline and had plenty to say on social media...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch