Derby County fans react to thrashing Leeds United 7-1 at under-23 level

Derby County won a one-sided game over Leeds.

After losing back to back Championship games last season against Leeds United, Derby County got the better of the Whites in the play--off semi-finals.

Last night the two clubs were in action at under-23 level, and once again it was Derby celebrating.

Under-23 matches do not usually garner much attention, but some scorelines stand out more than others.

This wasn't a narrow win for the Rams. Derby thrashed Leeds 7-1 .

Mason Bennett, one of the Derby players involved in the recent drink drive scandal was in action and got on the scoresheet for the Rams.

Derby were 7-0 up at one stage before Leeds bagged a late consolation.

Leeds' under-23 side has been pretty good this season up to this point. This was a major shock to the system, although big scorelines can be common at youth level.

Leeds hammered Watford earlier in the season, despite the Hornets' previously respectable record.

Derby fans took great pleasure in the scoreline and had plenty to say on social media...

Leeds get battered academy or not — •Kyle• (@KyleDCFC7) November 13, 2019

Now, did we really win or was it Leeds beating themselves? — Lewis (@LewisJubb) November 13, 2019

Leeds United simply don't know how to beat Derby County. Pass it on #DCFC #LUFC https://t.co/SPcQvNkBTe — Joel Moore (@jmDCFC) November 13, 2019

This group is insanely good. Really hope a few of them come through and fulfill the potential. #dcfc #dcfcfans PS have that Leeds! https://t.co/6an2B6ylKY — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) November 13, 2019

Derby’s u23 win just shows how much of a difference there is between that Professional Pub League, cat 2 teams play in, and the very top of the Premier League 2. Fair play to Mel for funding it. #DCFC — Stephen Pickering (@StephenPaul91) November 13, 2019

Derby 7 Leeds 1



This is what happens when you aren't allowed to spy on teams in advance. #dcfc #LUFC — CoupcoupIjustwantyou (@Wally_Tharg) November 13, 2019