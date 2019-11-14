Quick links

Danny Rose comments on Liverpool fans’ attitude towards Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez attend a training session during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Raheem Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City in 2015.

Raheem Sterling trains during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has admitted that he has been taken aback by how much Liverpool fans do not like Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, as quoted in The Mirror.

Sterling, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, was on the books of Liverpool from 2010 until 2015 when he moved to Premier League rivals City for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £44 million.

During the recent Premier League game between City and Liverpool, the England international got a hostile reception from the Anfield faithful.

 

Tottenham left-back Rose plays with Sterling for the England national football team, and he has admitted that he did not realise until now just how much Liverpool fans do not like the 24-year-old until now.

The Mirror quotes Rose as saying: “It's probably the first time I have sat back and actually realised and took note of how much the Liverpool fans dislike him.”

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

According to WhoScored, Sterling has scored seven goals and provided one assists in 11 Premier League appearances for City so far this season.

The England international has scored five goals and provided two assists in four Champions League games for the Citizens so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling attend a training session during and England Media Access Day at St Georges Park on November 13, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

