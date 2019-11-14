Danny Murphy suggests Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a flat-track bully, makes Liverpool claim

Christian Eriksen started Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Liverpool last month.

Danny Murphy has suggested that Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a flat track bully, as he boldly claimed that the playmaker wouldn't get into Liverpool's side.

Spurs were beaten in the Champions League final to Liverpool in June, with Eriksen playing that encounter, and it's been well-documented since that he asked that he wanted to leave the club.

Liverpool are in need of a player of Eriksen's qualities, but given his current form, he wouldn't fit into Jurgen Klopp's team, as he is currently sitting on the bench for Spurs.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (12/11/2019 at 4:40 pm), Murphy labelled Eriksen as a 'terrific' player, but he thinks that he hasn't turned up in a big game for a number of years now.

"The thing is with Eriksen, he came on against Villa earlier on in the season when they were 1-0 down and he changed the game with his creativity, his ability to use both feet and see a pass," Murphy told TalkSport. "And then people go 'why isn't he starting?'.

"Then Tottenham lose a few games, and he doesn't play well. But he generally doesn't play well up against the other big teams, Eriksen. He's more somebody who performs against the lesser opposition. I like him, but he's not, top, top. He wouldn't get into Liverpool or City's side for me.

"Is the criticism being put on him because of the team's poor performance and he's just getting it more than most because he's got a year left. You couldn't really tell me in the last two, three years that Eriksen turned up in the big games away. But he is a terrific player, anyway."

On current form, Eriksen wouldn't get into Liverpool's team, but at the end of the season, when he is set to become a free agent, it would be interesting if a club like Liverpool would take him on board.

On his day, he can be a top-quality player, but he simply hasn't showcased that this season, as he is seemingly lacking motivation to perform and play.

On the face of it, it might harm his chances of landing a top club when he does make his expected departure from Spurs, but given that he will be a free agent, interested parties won't have much to lose, so it wouldn't be a surprise if those teams in the Champions League do look to take him under their wing.