Danny Murphy slams Liverpool and Everton claim involving Steven Gerrard

Comparisons have been made between Everton midfielder Tom Davies and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Danny Murphy has been left astounded at the thought that Everton's Tom Davies is going to be similar to or better than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Everton's Davies recently stated that it's 'good to hear' that he is being compared to Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winner, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Just like Liverpool's man in the middle, Davies has come through the ranks on Merseyside, and after showcasing his talents against Manchester City two years ago, he has fallen off the radar a bit.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (13/11/2019 at 6:50 pm), Murphy wasn't having any of the claims that Davies is going to be like his former Liverpool teammate

"First thing I would say, I like Tom, I think he's a good player and I think he can go onto to do good things," Murphy told TalkSport. "But he is nowhere near and will never be anywhere near Steven Gerrard.

"I do [know he never will be anywhere near as good as Gerrard]. You cannot turn a Caterpillar into an Owl. You can turn it into a Butterfly, so he's going to get better. When Stevie was 19, 20 and coming into the team, he was looking like a star. He was quick, strong aggressive and scoring wonder goals.

"I think he's a terrific talent who can get much better, I'm not having a go at him. When you know football and you see a player there's only so much involvement a player can have. Based on his physical characteristics and his technical ability. He's not as quick as Stevie, he's not as technically as good, he's not as good a passer, he's not as good in the air.

"He's not going to drag Everton to a Champions League final, is he?! Or score in a UEFA Cup final for Everton. Or score the winner in an FA Cup final. Everton, Premier League title?! What have you been smoking?! When Everton win the Premier League, I'll be six feet under."

As mentioned above, Davies has fallen off the radar a bit at Goodison Park as he has found game time hard to come by, but he has been part of Marco Silva's plans in recent weeks.

Everton are struggling under Silva as their quest to finish in the European places at the end of the season is taking a bit of hit.

But over the weekend, they did secure a much-needed 2-1 win over Southampton with Davies opening the scoring at St Mary's.