Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin issues verdict on his time at Stadium of Light so far

Sunderland brought Conor McLaughlin to the Stadium of Light in the summer and he has featured plentifully for the Black Cats this term.

Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin has spoken highly of his time with the Black Cats so far following a "frustrating" couple of years at Millwall.

In conversation with Irish News, the versatile player said he hoped that it could be "the start of something" in terms of getting more game time for Northern Ireland too.

McLaughlin became Sunderland's first signing of the summer when he joined on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after being released by Championship side Millwall.

The 28-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Black Cats - 12 in League One, four in the League Cup, one in the EFL Trophy and one in the FA Cup - at right-back, left-back and on the right of midfield too.

McLaughlin has lost his starting place for Northern Ireland but hopes that regular first-team football can see him regain the number two jersey for the Wee Country.

“I’m just trying to play every week at my club," McLaughlin told Irish News. "The last couple of years at Millwall were frustrating because I was in and out and you can’t get any sort of form going.

“When you then come away [with Northern Ireland] it’s hard to get your game going but I’ve been playing well at Sunderland and hopefully that is the start of something for me.”

McLaughlin is in the NI squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Netherlands and Germany, while the Black Cats are back in action on Tuesday 19 November when they face Gillingham in their FA Cup first round replay.