Chelsea fans angered by Alvaro Morata comments

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is due to complete a permanent move to Atletico Madrid next year.

Chelsea fans have hit back at Alvaro Morata, after he suggested that he didn’t enjoy his time with the club.

Morata joined Chelsea in 2017, but over his two seasons in England he failed to become the prolific striker that the Blues wanted.

Morata has now suggested to COPE Radio in Spain that he wasn’t given the support his teammates at Stamford Bridge.

"I was playing some games in England and I had the feeling that when I got into space, my team-mates looked at me and I knew they thought I wouldn't do anything good with the ball,” Morata said.

"It was driving me crazy. I had a bad time.”

Chelsea supporters have not taken kindly to the comments, as they feel the Spaniard is just showing a weak mentality.

The likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have fought to turn their careers at Chelsea around.

And Blues fans claim that if Morata was an elite level player he would have been able to do the same.

With such mentality you can never be a top striker to be a top striker you need to be mentally strong. It's a shame that a much younger striker like @tammyabraham deal with something similar and proved every one wrong, that's what we call elite mentality — Jikan Yelwa (@AhmedmohBaba) November 13, 2019

Yes that's probably because when you got the ball you usually didn't do anything good with it. Strange that. @AlvaroMorata — Glen Maney (@Glen_Maney) November 13, 2019

And they were right. — Gaurav Sapkota (@GauravSapkota1) November 13, 2019

Kova had dreadful games. So did Jorginho. Looked at the two of em now. He'd be eating ore goals than he is with these young bloods.



Poor mentality. No work ethic. No motivation.



Good riddance. I like him...but tbh, he was killing us. We have Tammy now. We are good. — Akhona Nkangana (@akhona_nkangana) November 13, 2019

Poor mentality, typical of people who don't want to admit flaws. Chelsea isn't your place boy — NoorSalam (@faizalfalim) November 13, 2019

Compare the mentality of Jorginho and this baby. — pepsi (@pepsispepsi) November 13, 2019

Poor mentality will get you no where — jack (@CHOisbetter) November 13, 2019

He's still talking about Chelsea — Thokozani Miya (@boyza_teekay27) November 13, 2019

Morata is actually still technically contracted to Chelsea, although his £50 million permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid will go through in 2020 (Telegraph).

Since joining Atleti on loan in the summer, Morata has scored five goals in 10 La Liga games.