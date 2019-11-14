Quick links

Chelsea fans angered by Alvaro Morata comments

Alvaro Morata #9 of Chelsea FC looks during the International Champions Cup match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Munich at National Stadium on July 25, 2017 in Singapore.
Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is due to complete a permanent move to Atletico Madrid next year.

Chelsea fans have hit back at Alvaro Morata, after he suggested that he didn’t enjoy his time with the club.

Morata joined Chelsea in 2017, but over his two seasons in England he failed to become the prolific striker that the Blues wanted.

Morata has now suggested to COPE Radio in Spain that he wasn’t given the support his teammates at Stamford Bridge.

"I was playing some games in England and I had the feeling that when I got into space, my team-mates looked at me and I knew they thought I wouldn't do anything good with the ball,” Morata said.

 

"It was driving me crazy. I had a bad time.”

Chelsea supporters have not taken kindly to the comments, as they feel the Spaniard is just showing a weak mentality.

The likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have fought to turn their careers at Chelsea around.

And Blues fans claim that if Morata was an elite level player he would have been able to do the same.

Morata is actually still technically contracted to Chelsea, although his £50 million permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid will go through in 2020 (Telegraph).

Since joining Atleti on loan in the summer, Morata has scored five goals in 10 La Liga games.

