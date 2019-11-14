Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic ace Tom Rogic hailed by Australia fans following win over Jordan

Giuseppe Labellarte
#23 Tom Rogic runs during an Australia training session at Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Stadium on January 18, 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic midfielder, who's been in and out of the Hoops squad recently, is currently away from Parkhead on international duty.

Tom Rogic of Australia after the International Friendly match between the Australian Socceroos and Korea Republic at Suncorp Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia.

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic played the full 90 minutes for Australia as they claimed a historic 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Jordan in Amman and the Hoops man's display for his nation was praised by a number of Socceroos fans on Twitter.

The Parkhead man displayed plenty of creativity and energy, making numerous good runs, weaving past opposition defenders and playing plenty of good passes, and although his influence waned in the latter stages of the game, it was still a job well done.

Subscribe

 

 

Adam Taggart’s composed finish in the 13th minute of the game proved the difference between the two sides, and the Socceroos' first ever win over Jordan outside of Australia saw them move five points clear of the day's opponents in their Asian Football Confederation group.

Here is what some fans were saying about the Celtic man's display on social media:

Rogic played a key role in the Bhoys 5-2 Scottish League Cup semi-final win against Hibs last weekend but was a notable exclusion from Neil Lennon's squad to face Lazio in Rome, which they won 2-1 to advance to the last 32 of the Europa League, and against Motherwell last Sunday, he was on the bench.

The 26-year-old, on Celtic's books since 2013 and contracted to the Parkhead side until the summer of 2023, has made seven appearances for the Hoops this season, weighing in with one goal and one assist according to Transfermarkt.

Tom Rogic of Australia in action during the International Friendly match between the Australian Socceroos and Korea Republic at Suncorp Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch