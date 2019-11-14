Celtic fans respond to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest tweet

Celtic supporters are urging Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come to Parkhead and sign for Neil Lennon's side.

Celtic supporters have urged Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come and join them, after he announced his departure from LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic is looking for his next challenge after leaving MLS, and there are many Celtic fans who want him to come to Parkhead.

Subscribe

Next stop, Celtic ☘️ — SydFloyd (@SydFloyd78) November 13, 2019

@Ibra_official. If you want some fun before you retire you know where @CelticFC are. Henrik will vouch for us. PS. We’ve got a bit of Veni, Vidi, Vici going on ourselves... #CelticFC #Celtic https://t.co/J7fcndr2jt — Chris Sutton CSC Southampton (@ChrisSuttonCSC) November 14, 2019

@Ibra_official Zlatan I'd love to see you at the mighty Glasgow celtic by following in Henrik Larssons footsteps by wearing the famous number 7. Hail Hail #ZI7 would look good on your boots.. YNWA — I-Am-Annonymous-V (@AnnonymousAm) November 13, 2019

Come to Celtic Glasgow . Follow in the footsteps of another Swedish King . King Henrik Of Helsingborg — Kennynumberone (@kennynumberone) November 13, 2019

Come to Celtic henrik did it now u do it — me (@footballontop1) November 13, 2019

Come to Celtic big man — connor (@hctelfih) November 13, 2019

Right then @Ibra_official, get yersel up the road to Celtic now, follow in yer pal Henrik's footsteps — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) November 13, 2019

Come to Celtic and make history — Jabs1888 (@jabs1888) November 14, 2019

Now to Celtic for 10-in-a-row — J (@jasonpl) November 13, 2019

Celtic would find it difficult to afford Ibrahimovic’s wages, but the challenge of leading them to the title could appeal.

There is no doubting that Ibrahimovic could become a cult figure at Parkhead, and his goalscoring record remains strong.

Ibrahimovic proved that he was still a major threat in America last term, and he would offer a huge amount of quality to Celtic’s attack.

That being said, there is no guarantees he would actually start for Neil Lennon’s side right now, as Odsonne Edouard has been so impressive.

The transfer does seem highly unlikely to take place, but that has not stopped Bhoys fans from dreaming, and until Ibrahimovic finds another club, it seems likely that he will continue to be inundated with messages from Celtic fans on social media.