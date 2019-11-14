Quick links

Celtic fans respond to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest tweet

Celtic supporters are urging Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come to Parkhead and sign for Neil Lennon's side.

Celtic supporters have urged Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come and join them, after he announced his departure from LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic is looking for his next challenge after leaving MLS, and there are many Celtic fans who want him to come to Parkhead.

Celtic would find it difficult to afford Ibrahimovic’s wages, but the challenge of leading them to the title could appeal.

There is no doubting that Ibrahimovic could become a cult figure at Parkhead, and his goalscoring record remains strong.

Ibrahimovic proved that he was still a major threat in America last term, and he would offer a huge amount of quality to Celtic’s attack.

 

That being said, there is no guarantees he would actually start for Neil Lennon’s side right now, as Odsonne Edouard has been so impressive.

The transfer does seem highly unlikely to take place, but that has not stopped Bhoys fans from dreaming, and until Ibrahimovic finds another club, it seems likely that he will continue to be inundated with messages from Celtic fans on social media.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

