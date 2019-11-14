Callum Hudson-Odoi comments on Frank Lampard's management at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been given regular game time by Frank Lampard so far this term.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told the Guardian that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been really harsh on him.

Hudson-Odoi has been offered regular game time by Lampard since he took charge at Chelsea.

The Blues boss is clearly a fan of the young winger, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in England.

However, that doesn’t mean that Lampard has let Hudson-Odoi off lightly.

Indeed, the Chelsea attacker admits that he has been given some tough love by Lampard this term, who has been demanding the very best from him.

“He is hard on me but it’s in a good way because he wants me to keep getting better,” Hudson-Odoi said. “The manager wants to win and he wants to win in the best way. He wants you to get better and that’s why he will tell you in the way he does.”

Hudson-Odoi was offered a run of starts for Chelsea this term, but he has lost his place in the team more recently.

Christian Pulisic’s brilliant run of form has seen Hudson-Odoi used frequently as a substitute in recent weeks.

Hudson-Odoi has three assists in six Premier League appearances this term, but he is still waiting for his first league goal for Chelsea.