Callum Hudson-Odoi comments on England teammates Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been impressed with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has suggested to The Mirror that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford for the England squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate normally deploys Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Kane along with either Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund or United striker Marcus Rashford as his front-three.

Sterling will not play for the Three Lions against Montenegro, while Sancho has not been in great form recently, as reported by The Mirror.

Hudson-Odoi has been playing well for Chelsea this season, and the 19-year-old could be drafted into the England starting lineup, and he is ready to take his chance.

Hudson-Odoi told The Mirror: “That is a motivation for me, definitely. Jadon is still young but they have done exceptionally well for a number of years.

“So when people say they are the best front three, for me it's a motivation because I want to be one of them as well.

“I want to be around it and have people say… okay, there's five of them now. I always try and push myself.”

Promising talent

Hudson-Odoi is one of the best and most promising young talents in English football, and the 19-year-old can only get better in the coming years.

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, providing three assists in the process.