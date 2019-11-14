Bournemouth and Burnley reportedly prepared to pay £9m for Ivan Toney, Newcastle due 'hefty sell on'

Toney is said to have interest from a string of clubs, including Bournemouth and Burnley, after leaving Newcastle United last year.

Newcastle United's Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Burnley are among the clubs 'prepared to pay £9 million' for the former Magpies striker, Ivan Toney, according to The Sun.

Toney has scored 35 goals in 75 games since his move from Newcastle to Peterborough United last summer - and struck 12 already this season.

The 23-year-old is said to have had interest from Bristol City, Cardiff City, Derby County and Middlesbrough this season, with Bournemouth and Burnley now added to the mix.

But The Sun reports that Peterborough have put a £13m price tag on Toney - for whom Newcastle are due a 'hefty sell on' according to the Posh chairman, Darragh MacAnthony.

Nope but a hefty sell on one https://t.co/jB3ZzVl4G4 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) October 30, 2019

MacAnthony has previously stated that Toney will become League One's most expensive ever export if he is sold.

And Peterborough are unlikely to want to part with their star players, as they compete for promotion back to the Championship.

Neither Bournemouth - whose striking options comprise Callum Wilson, Josh King and Dominic Solanke - nor Burnley - Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra - are currently short in Toney's position.

Is the former Newcastle striker really worth £13m?