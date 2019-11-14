Barry Fry says Leeds' Ben White is 'miles better' than Wolves' Ryan Bennett after signing them both

The Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers players both passed through Fry's Peterborough United.

The Leeds United centre-back, Ben White, is 'miles better' than his Wolverhampton Wanderers counterpart, Ryan Bennett, according to a man who signed both players.

Both White, who is on a season-loan loan at Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion, and Bennett, who has played 14 times for Wolves across all competitions this season, passed through Peterborough United en route to their current clubs.

And speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about the former player's progress at Elland Road, the Peterborough director of football, Barry Fry, said: "We got a young centre-half from Grimsby, Ryan Bennett, who's still playing in the Premier League. We sold him to Norwich for £3.75m.

"This boy (White) is miles better than Ryan, no disrespect to Ryan. Ryan was an excellent player but this boy's a level above him that's why I tipped him for the top. I expect Ben White to follow Ryan Bennett and to get international caps and play for his country many, many times."

According to Fry, who claimed he tried 'everything' to bring White back to Peterborough in the summer transfer window, the 22-year-old's potential was evident even in League One.

"There was a lot of Posh supporters when he went to Leeds said, 'well he won't get in their side'. But I was one who said, 'he will and he'll shine'. (It's) no surprise to me whatsoever how well he's done," added the 74-year-old.

Already, there is talk that White could end the season competing with Bennett and Wolves at Premier League level, with Brighton able to recall their academy product in January.

