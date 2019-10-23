Baby season 3: Netflix renewal status, returning characters and potential plotlines

Fans are desperate for a third season of Netflix's Baby.

In today's world of online streaming, it can be so easy to binge-watch your way through entire seasons of shows in a matter of days.

As a result, the demand for more seasons of shows comes way faster than it used to.

Season 2 of Netflix's original Italian teen drama Baby only landed on October 18th but fans of the series are already calling for more after the second season left more than a few questions unanswered.

The question that remains is, will Netflix give the viewers what they want and renew Baby for a third season?

Will Baby be back for season 3?

As noted by Cosmopolitan, Baby will return for a third and final season.

Each new Netflix series is subject to rigorous amounts of data analysis to make sure it's what the viewers want.

So, it looks like Baby season 2 did pretty well rather quickly.

The story can't end there!

The biggest hint that there was going to be a third season of Baby came from the fact that season 2 ended with so many unanswered questions and unexplored plotlines.

Some of the show's main characters are left in limbo at the end of season 2, Ludovica, Damiano and Chiara chief among them. Fans have also been calling for Chiara and Niccolo's relationship to be explored in greater detail in season 3.

There are certainly more areas that the show could explore because Baby is loosely based on the true story of two high school girls who became involved in prostitution in order to treat themselves to a luxurious and lavish lifestyle.

After the real versions Chiara and Ludovica were uncovered back in 2014, several arrests were made in relation to the case and that's something that hasn't yet been touched upon in the series so far and with the show focusing on the pair's high school years, there could always be room for the series to advance and show the duo in university.

Which fan-favourite characters will return?

It's almost impossible to see a future for Baby without its chief characters Chiara, Ludovica, Damiano and the other key cast members.

Until we learn more, seasons 1 and 2 of Baby are available to stream now on Netflix after the second season launched on October 18th.