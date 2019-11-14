Angry Tottenham fans want Danny Rose sold

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose suggested that he is intending to run his contract with the club down.

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have not taken kindly to Danny Rose’s latest comments to the London Evening Standard.

Rose always talks frankly when he speaks to the press, and he created headlines again yesterday, when speaking about his future at Tottenham.

The left-back suggested that he was already planning to run down his contract at Spurs before looking for a move away in 2021.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something. I'm telling you right now, I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished," he said.

The comments have not gone down well with Tottenham supporters though, who feel that Rose has once again spoken out of turn.

And there was an angry reaction from Tottenham fans towards the 29-year-old yesterday.

The Rose situation is getting easier and easier for the club to solve by the week. Rip his contract up and get him out of the building. If you’re going to have to pay him anyway, do it now and get him away. — Adam Nathan (@adamdnathan) November 13, 2019

Not really the way to go about it spouting your mouth off to the press but it’s a business now football and he knows it. After walker left he tried to leave so now he’s getting older and not really performing as well as he used too why would he get a new deal. End of — Ryan Michael Saffery (@RSaffery) November 13, 2019

This is so strange- he had said that spurs was holding him back, now he wants to stay? I would be quite happy for him to stay in reserves for next 18 months if he insists on holding club to ransom. Will not sit well with fans- get Ryan in quick — Paul Clarke (@callmeclarky) November 13, 2019

Just read a chunk of that interview, if poch sticks with rose after this poch can p1ss off an all, rose has been a destabilizing influence for years now, time for him to go — fitzchiv (@fitzchiv1) November 13, 2019

only one he cares about is himself , well good luck he wont find a top 6 club .. unfortunate now players have the power we should buy someone and then let him rot ... time to move on — Duncanmcewen1 (@DuncanMcEwen1) November 13, 2019

FFS Danny stop stirring the pot. This club is a shambles right now. And one could say that all started with Danny's interview two years ago. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) November 13, 2019

Let him rot for the rest of his contract. Well over rated. Agree with Keane on him comments. — AMANPREET LALLY (@aman08) November 13, 2019

He’s got a serious grudge with Levy and clearly wants to screw him over. Not saying he’s wrong but I wouldn’t have him near the team tbh. — Shay (@ShaySpurs) November 13, 2019

Rose’s form this season has not helped him gain popularity at Tottenham, as he has been so out of sorts.

The experienced left-back may argue that he didn’t have the best preparations for the season as he was left off of Tottenham’s pre-season tour, but he has been so poor.

Rose has been at fault for a number of goals Tottenham have conceded already this campaign, and he was dropped for Ben Davies in Mauricio Pochettino’s last game before the international break.

Tottenham return to action in two weekends' time, when they take on West Ham United.