Angry Tottenham fans want Danny Rose sold

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur claps the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 06, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose suggested that he is intending to run his contract with the club down.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have not taken kindly to Danny Rose’s latest comments to the London Evening Standard.

Rose always talks frankly when he speaks to the press, and he created headlines again yesterday, when speaking about his future at Tottenham.

The left-back suggested that he was already planning to run down his contract at Spurs before looking for a move away in 2021.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something. I'm telling you right now, I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished," he said. 

 

The comments have not gone down well with Tottenham supporters though, who feel that Rose has once again spoken out of turn.

And there was an angry reaction from Tottenham fans towards the 29-year-old yesterday.

Rose’s form this season has not helped him gain popularity at Tottenham, as he has been so out of sorts.

The experienced left-back may argue that he didn’t have the best preparations for the season as he was left off of Tottenham’s pre-season tour, but he has been so poor.

Rose has been at fault for a number of goals Tottenham have conceded already this campaign, and he was dropped for Ben Davies in Mauricio Pochettino’s last game before the international break.

Tottenham return to action in two weekends' time, when they take on West Ham United. 

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

