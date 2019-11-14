Andrija Zivkovic reportedly trying to terminate contract, just months after Everton 'told to pay £31m'

It was claimed the Benfica winger would be interested in a move to Everton.

A player for whom Everton were reportedly told to pay £31 million in the summer transfer window is trying to terminate his contract, according to Jornal Record.

CM Jornal claimed that is the price Everton were quoted when they asked about signing the Benfica winger, Andrija Zivkovic.

But having failed to feature at all this season, Zivkovic is said to be seeking a free transfer move in January.

Record adds that Benfica - with whom the Serbian is under contract until June 2021 - 'do not even want to discuss' the matter, but will consider permanent or loan offers.

Zivkovic, whom A Bola claimed last year would be interested in a move to Everton, has scored four goals and assisted 24 in 84 games since his 2016 move from Partizan Belgrade.

But given his recent lack of action, not to mention Evertob's recent acquisition of another winger, Alex Iwobi, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will return for the 23-year-old.