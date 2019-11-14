Alfredo Morelos' agent sends warning to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

Premier League clubs reportedly want Rangers' Scottish Premiership 'goal-machine' Alfredo Morelos.

The agent of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted to Tuttomercatoweb that the believes reported Aston Villa and Crystal Palace target is valued at something of a bargain fee.

The 2019/20 season is shaping up to be the best of Morelos’ career. While putting those disciplinary issues to one side, the Colombian international has plundered a remarkable 22 goals in 26 games to get Rangers dreaming of a first Scottish Premiership title in eight years.

New director of football Ross Wilson told STV that Morelos is going nowhere in January but that will surely not stop goal-shy clubs from below the border from making their interest known.

Villa and Palace have already been linked, via the Scottish Sun, with potential £20 million bids being lined up ahead of the winter transfer window.

And Theofilos Karasavvidis, who represents a striker Rangers plucked from Finnish football when Pedro Caixinha was still in the Ibrox dugout, insists that Morelos’ price-tag is lower than it perhaps should be for a player of his potential.

"He is a player who has always scored a lot since he arrived in Europe. This is a goal machine. He is a player worth following, (the clubs) who want a striker he must come and follow him,” he said in comments that will not be too well received by Rangers fans.

“He does not have a very high (transfer) value. My advice is to take him before his name is on everyone's lips."

Morelos himself has never been afraid to point out his desire to play in a bigger league at some point in the near future and Karasavvidis’ admission will surely only serve to ramp up the speculation as the New Year draws near.

Villa and Palace, you’ve been warned; move now or risk missing out for good.