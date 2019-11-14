Alexandre Lacazette gives opinion on Arsenal's Unai Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has come under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has told the club’s official website that the whole squad are ‘definitely’ behind Unai Emery.

The Daily Mail have suggested that Arsenal’s squad have their own doubts about Emery, who is coming under more and more pressure at the Emirates Stadium.

Many supporters have called for Emery to be sacked in recent weeks, with Arsenal failing to live up to expectations this term.

But Lacazette insists that Arsenal are still fighting for success in the Premier League, and they have not given up.

“Obviously we're not at the top of our game at the moment, but we remain leaders in the Europa League, we're still in the running in the championship," the £46.5 million forward (BBC Sport) said.

"I think now we just need to work on keeping things calm and moving forward with that.

"We're working together every day on a constant basis to pick up the slack. The group definitely supports the coach and I'm sure the club does as well.

"We're a very tight group and we're doing everything we can to improve.”

Arsenal’s latest defeat came against Leicester City, as they lost 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners dropped deep in that contest, but their defence was unable to contain Leicester’s attacking quality for 90 minutes.

Arsenal are now in sixth place in the Premier League table, and already trailing to the top four by eight points.

Emery’s side are next in action against Southampton after the international break, and if they fail to pick up the three points there, the pressure really would mount on Emery.