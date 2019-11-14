Quick links

Alexander Buttner comments on Steven Gerrard after Rangers links

Alexander Buttner of Manchester United
Rangers were allegedly keen to bring Alexander Buttner to Ibrox.

Alexander Buttner of Manchester United

Rangers chose not to sign a left back over the summer, and their faith in Borna Barisic has been repaid perfectly.

After a struggle in his first season, Barisic has become the player Rangers thought they were getting all along, finally justifying his move from Osijek.

Steven Gerrard won't be in the market for a left back moving forward, unless it's just for new cover behind Barisic, but he allegedly wanted one ex-Premier League left back over the summer.

 

Former Manchester United defender Alexander Buttner told The Scottish Sun last month that Rangers and Celtic tried to sign him, before he ended up picking a move to New England Revolution in MLS.

The 30-year-old seemingly fancied a move to the United States over Glasgow, meaning Rangers missed out, though with Barisic's form, the Gers won't be too sad now.

Buttner has now been speaking to the Manchester Evening News about his career, and he highlighted something about Rangers boss Gerrard.

Alexander Buttner of Vitesse during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v FC Groningen at the GelreDome on May 21, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands

Buttner won the Premier League title in 2013, something Gerrard was never able to do at Liverpool – and the Dutchman admitted he's 'proud of that'.

Buttner added that Gerrard was an amazing player, which makes it a little surprising that he didn't sign for him, but he's seemingly just happy that he managed to achieve something that Gerrard didn't.

“I'm proud of that,” said Buttner. “If you win the Premier League title, it's a really big thing. It's one of my greatest moments. [Gerrard] is an amazing player, one of the best in the world... so if you win the Premier League, it's really special,” he added.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

