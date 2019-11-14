Alan Brazil & Ally McCoist comment on Rangers needing the money, Morelos & on Celtic's Edouard

Celtic currently sit top of the tree ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Ally McCoist has urged Alan Brazil to back up his claims that Rangers don't have 'loads of money', as the TalkSport host also thinks Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is a better player than Alfredo Morelos.

Celtic-daft Brazil shared how Rangers fans have been calling Jim White to tell the Sky Sports presenter that his fellow Scotsman needs to 'stop' saying the Gers don't have money.

Both Celtic and Rangers are currently level on points in the Scottish Premiership, as the Old Firm duo are being powered by in-form strikers Edouard and Morelos.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (14/11/2019 6:15 am), talk surrounding Rangers' financial situation arose again, as McCoist seemingly disagreed with the hosts claim that Morelos isn't better than Edouard because of his temperament.

"Why would they want to sell him [Morelos]?" Brazil asked McCoist on TalkSport. "They need the money, maybe, I don't know that's just one of the reasons I am giving," McCoist responded.

Brazil added: "Jim [White] said to me the other day, he said 'my mates just called and said could you tell Brazil to stop saying Rangers need money, we don't need money, we have got loads of money'. I was like, really?! I don't think Rangers have got loads of money, I'm sorry. I don't." McCoist responded: "That's your opinion. You can maybe back it up?"

Brazil then added: "If I were to buy either [Morelos or Edouard], I would go Edouard rather than Morelos only because of his temperament. You can wind him up so easy."

McCoist responded: "I can understand that but his temperament this season has been excellent. He had a serious problem with it last year, and it cost Rangers points. Steven Gerrard has clearly had a chat with him. Some of his performances and level of goals have been staggering. I like Edouard as well. I think the Old Firm clubs are blessed with top, top forwards."

Rangers Sporting Director, Ross Wilson has recently come out and made it clear that Morelos will not be sold by the Ibrox club in January [STV].

Whilst there is still uncertainty surrounding Rangers' financial situation, fans will be pleased that the stance on Morelos is firm because he is crucial to their title push.

Steven Gerrard will be hoping his players have learnt from last season and that they can push their Old Firm rivals off their perch in May.