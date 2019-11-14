Agent hints mystery club want to sign Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Arsenal could receive interest in Hector Bellerin in the near future.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin recently made his return from injury – and it seems that he is attracting interest ahead of the two 2020 transfer windows.

Bellerin, 24, has been with Arsenal since signing from Barcelona in 2011, and he has become a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium.

The right back has racked up almost 200 appearances for the club, and after a lengthy layoff through injury, he returned to Premier League action against Leicester City last weekend.

Sadly, the Spaniard couldn't help Arsenal to a win, but Gunners fans will be delighted to see him back, and will hope he can have a big impact going forward.

Bellerin is one of the most popular players for the Arsenal fanbase, and it now seems that he has interest from a mystery club in Italy.

Bellerin still has more than three years left on his £110,000-a-week deal with Arsenal (Spotrac), so the Gunners are at least protected, but his agent has claimed interest.

Agent Albert Botines has spoken to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, and has admitted that a mystery Italian club are keen to lure him away from Arsenal.

However, Botines added that it won't be easy to sign him because of his contract and the fact that he is Arsenal vice-captain, but certainly rule out the possibility of a departure.

“At the moment he is focused on the commitments of the team, he comes from a bad injury and is returning to his levels,” said Botines. “He likes Italy, there has been interest from an Italian club, but I cannot reveal who. He has a long contract and it will not be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season goes,” he added.