Agent claims Chelsea wanted Spurs-linked Elseid Hysaj for £43m

Olly Dawes
Elseid Hysaj controls the ball during Pre-Season Friendly match between SSC Napoli and US Cremonese on July 24, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Elseid Hysaj in recent times.

Elseid Hysaj of SSC Napoli during the Serie A TIM between SSC Napoli and Cagliari at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 5 May 2019.

The agent of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has told Radio Punto Nuovo that his client could now leave the club for free – just over a year since Chelsea pursued him.

Hysaj, 25, starred for Maurizio Sarri at Empoli, and it was no great surprise when Sarri took him to Napoli in the summer of 2015.

The Albanian international has made more than 150 appearances for Napoli, but his time with the club appears to be coming to an end.

 

Hysaj has started just two Serie A games this season, summer signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo so far being preferred by Carlo Ancelotti.

Hysaj is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning an exit in 2020 looks inevitable – and that could be of interest to Premier League clubs.

The Express reported in August that Spurs were pursuing a deal for Hysaj as they looked for a new right back, with Napoli wanting £20million.

Spurs may still have Hysaj on their radar as his contract winds down, and his agent Mario Giuffredi has commented on the Albanian's future.

Elseid Hysaj during a SSC Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp on July 12, 2019 in Trento, Italy.

Guiffredi claims Hysaj is ready to leave Napoli for free, making himself a potential bargain signing, whilst he even claims that Chelsea offered €50million (£43million) to sign him around 18 months ago in an attempt to reunite him with Sarri again – but now he could go for nothing, again highlighting with a bargain he could be.

“Whatever happens with him, the outcome will be great,” said Giuffredi. “If we leave, we'll do what we had to do in the summer. If we don't leave, Napoli will lose the player on a free transfer, but it'll always work out for us.”

“A year-and-a-half ago, Napoli could've taken €50m from Chelsea. If Hysaj stays at Napoli, the Neapolitan club risks losing the player for nothing,” he added.

Elseid Hysaj controls the ball during Pre-Season Friendly match between SSC Napoli and US Cremonese on July 24, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.

