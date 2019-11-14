AC Milan fans react after hearing Moise Kean rumour

Everton striker Moise Kean is already being linked away from the club.

Everton fans were excited when they signed Moise Kean over the summer, but the move hasn't really worked out so far.

The Toffees paid £27.5million to sign Kean from Juventus, where he had emerged as one of the top young strikers in European football.

Kean, 19, hit seven goals in 17 games for Juve last season, showing just what a talented goalscorer he was, and his move was seen as a coup for Everton.

Touted as the successor to Romelu Lukaku that Everton have been looking for, fans had high hopes for Kean, but he's yet to open his account for the Toffees.

In 11 games for Everton, Kean hasn't scored, and the situation is threatening to turn a little sour after Kean was left out of the trip to Southampton last week.

Kean was late to a team meeting, and Calciomercato now claim that agent Mino Raiola is unhappy about the situation and the striker's playing time, meaning he has now contacted AC Milan about a potential move there.

Given that Milan have Krzysztof Piatek, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao, it would be a surprise to see them go for another young striker in January, and fans aren't buying it.

Some believe that Milan need an experienced striker rather than another young talent, slating the club for never learning from their mistakes as Kean shouldn't be a priority.

Others simply don't think Kean is good enough, branding him a 'flop' whilst saying 'no, no and no' to a potential deal, feeling he doesn't offer anything that Rafael Leao can't.

BIG NO, BRING BACK CUTRONE IS BETTER — IG : @_waroengmilan (@WaroengMilan) November 12, 2019

Hell no — KacperKa1899 (@KKa1899) November 12, 2019

What for?this management never learns.we need quality and experience players but not potential and average players — Patrick (@patooo167) November 13, 2019

no no and no we have enough young people and for now it's not the priority — Jean Jacques Bonny (@JeanJacquesBon4) November 13, 2019

We don’t need him

What is it that he does that leao can’t do — Daniel (@Daniel10410889) November 13, 2019

big no. he is flop. for attack milan need a strong and complete striker who can hold the ball well and help build up attack like costa, lacazzete, aubameyang, zapata, mertens, ibra etc. — MR.MILANISTA (@MilanistaMr) November 13, 2019

Currently NO! we need top striker not mediocre... — nofa yuli hidayat (@novayeha21) November 12, 2019

When will @acmilan management use their brain... These people are just useless https://t.co/sYgieYyouF — Richard Nyemasem (@RichardNyemasem) November 12, 2019