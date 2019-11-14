Quick links

AC Milan fans react after hearing Moise Kean rumour

AC Milan fans attend the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs AC Milan on November 10, 2019 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO
Everton striker Moise Kean is already being linked away from the club.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on October 5, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Everton fans were excited when they signed Moise Kean over the summer, but the move hasn't really worked out so far.

The Toffees paid £27.5million to sign Kean from Juventus, where he had emerged as one of the top young strikers in European football.

Kean, 19, hit seven goals in 17 games for Juve last season, showing just what a talented goalscorer he was, and his move was seen as a coup for Everton.

 

Touted as the successor to Romelu Lukaku that Everton have been looking for, fans had high hopes for Kean, but he's yet to open his account for the Toffees.

In 11 games for Everton, Kean hasn't scored, and the situation is threatening to turn a little sour after Kean was left out of the trip to Southampton last week.

Kean was late to a team meeting, and Calciomercato now claim that agent Mino Raiola is unhappy about the situation and the striker's playing time, meaning he has now contacted AC Milan about a potential move there.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Given that Milan have Krzysztof Piatek, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao, it would be a surprise to see them go for another young striker in January, and fans aren't buying it.

Some believe that Milan need an experienced striker rather than another young talent, slating the club for never learning from their mistakes as Kean shouldn't be a priority.

Others simply don't think Kean is good enough, branding him a 'flop' whilst saying 'no, no and no' to a potential deal, feeling he doesn't offer anything that Rafael Leao can't.

