Wolves scout comments on Franck Kessie and Dejan Kulusevski links

Could AC Milan's Serie A powerhouse or Parma's exciting playmaker be on their way to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' chief scout John Marshall has played down suggestions that Serie A duo Franck Kessie and Dejan Kulusevski could be on their way to Molineux during the January transfer window, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

With the turn of the year just a few weeks away, Wolves have been tipped to spend big and add some depth to a squad stretched thin by domestic and Europa League commitments.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolves are ready and willing to invest more than 20 million Euros in AC Milan powerhouse Kessie, an all-action enforcer who has been linked with Nuno Espirito Santo's side for the best part of a year. Highly-rated playmaker Kulusevski has also been linked with Corriere dello Sera claiming that the Black Country giants were set to bid £15 million sooner rather than later.

But, speaking during the 18th edition of the Wyscout Forum in Amsterdam, Marshall believes that neither Kessie or Kulusevski will be packing their backs for Molineux.

"There was an interest (in Kessie over the summer), but never a real negotiation," Marshall said, before admitting that the move is unlikely to be kick-started before January. "I don't think so, we have so many players in midfield."

As for Kulusevski, the 19-year-old Swede whose stunning form at Parma has led to comparisons with Kevin de Bruyne and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, it seems that the rumours are simply wide of the mark.

"I also read this indiscretion, but it is not true. He is not a player that interests us."

It seems that a quiet January beckons. Whether Wolves will regret not adding one or two top quality reinforcements, with Nuno aiming to navigate a gruelling fixture schedule, remains to be seen.