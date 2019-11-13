Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

AC Milan

Premier League

Serie A

Wolves scout comments on Franck Kessie and Dejan Kulusevski links

Danny Owen
Wolves fans during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014 in Wolverhampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could AC Milan's Serie A powerhouse or Parma's exciting playmaker be on their way to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January?

Franck Kessie reacts after Ivory Coast lose the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at Suez Stadium on July 11, 2019 in Suez, Egypt.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' chief scout John Marshall has played down suggestions that Serie A duo Franck Kessie and Dejan Kulusevski could be on their way to Molineux during the January transfer window, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

With the turn of the year just a few weeks away, Wolves have been tipped to spend big and add some depth to a squad stretched thin by domestic and Europa League commitments.

 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolves are ready and willing to invest more than 20 million Euros in AC Milan powerhouse Kessie, an all-action enforcer who has been linked with Nuno Espirito Santo's side for the best part of a year. Highly-rated playmaker Kulusevski has also been linked with Corriere dello Sera claiming that the Black Country giants were set to bid £15 million sooner rather than later.

But, speaking during the 18th edition of the Wyscout Forum in Amsterdam, Marshall believes that neither Kessie or Kulusevski will be packing their backs for Molineux.

Frank Kessie of Milan in action during the Serie A match AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on September 29, 2019

"There was an interest (in Kessie over the summer), but never a real negotiation," Marshall said, before admitting that the move is unlikely to be kick-started before January. "I don't think so, we have so many players in midfield."

As for Kulusevski, the 19-year-old Swede whose stunning form at Parma has led to comparisons with Kevin de Bruyne and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, it seems that the rumours are simply wide of the mark.

"I also read this indiscretion, but it is not true. He is not a player that interests us."

It seems that a quiet January beckons. Whether Wolves will regret not adding one or two top quality reinforcements, with Nuno aiming to navigate a gruelling fixture schedule, remains to be seen.

Franck Kessie of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the Serie A match between Spal and AC Milan at Stadio Paolo Mazza on May 26, 2019 in Ferrara, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch