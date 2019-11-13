Wolves youngster Ryan Giles issues very positive loan update

The Wolverhampton Wanderers 2017-18 Academy Player of the Year is currently away from Molineux on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Ryan Giles has issued a very positive update to the Molineux club's media team.

The Wolves academy graduate was named Academy Player of the Season in 2017-18 for his impressive performances for the Under-18s (official Wolves website).

Last season, meanwhile, Giles was key for the Molineux side's Under-23s promotion-winning side of 2018-19, kicking on this term by moving to Shrewsbury on loan.

The 19-year-old marked his debut for the Shrews with a 30-yard rocket into the top corner against Portsmouth, which proved the difference in the hosts' 1-0 win back in August.

Since then, Giles has made 15 appearances - 13 in League One, one in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup - with one goal and one assist to his name (Transfermarkt).

The Wolves prodigy has also made his England Under-20s debut - going on to win two caps - whilst on loan, and in conversation with the Premier League club's media team, he spoke about his time at the New Meadow so far.

"It’s going well," he said. "I’ve played a lot of league games so far and to straight away get game time is a massive positive for me and my development. It’s completely different to what I’ve been used to and it’s a challenge I needed, being around a first-team environment and playing a game I’m not used to as much, with a lot of first and second balls. It’s been very good so far, I’ve just got to keep getting as many games under my belt as I can and keep learning."

Giles also praised Wolves for their communication while he's been away, adding: "I’ve spoke to a lot of the staff and they’ve been great. The sports science are on top of my GPS, monitoring what I’ve been doing away from the club. Seyi (Olofinjana) and Sean (Parrish) have been down to watch, I’ve been in contact a lot with Wolves and they’ve been really good. They’ve shown they’re keen to see how I’m getting on and not leave me to one side, which has been nice – they actually do care."