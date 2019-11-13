Here's why Game Freak Lied is trending on Twitter for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Everything you must know about why Game Freak Lied is currently trending on Twitter just a couple of days before the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokémon community has recently been spreading #ThankYouGameFreak to combat the negativity the developers of Sword and Shield have been facing for cutting over 400 characters from the Pokedex, but disgruntled fans have recently gotten Game Freak Lied to trend on Twitter following a rather nasty discovery.

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes out in just a couple of days and the developers have recently said they're excited to see how players will respond to the Wild Area's camera. Unfortunately, this positivity and optimism isn't being spread by the series' fanbase as they believe the developers have lied to them.

There have been numerous complaints from fans about the graphics and cut roster of Pokémon, and below you'll discover why they strongly believe Game Freak have lied about their reason for cutting such a large chunk of the Pokedex.

POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD: The ultimate midnight release guide

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Why #GameFreakLied is trending on Twitter

#GameFreakLied is currently trending on Twitter with over 15,000 tweets as of writing because dataminers have supposedly discovered that Pokémon Sword and Shield is recycling models.

so dataminers discovered that the models from swsh are the same as the 3ds games,and they cut national dex so they could make better models for the pokemon #GameFreakLied



white is SwSh and black is SM pic.twitter.com/UkS3vyaiK4 — Jack Hembroff (@HembroffJack) November 13, 2019

The use of recycled models wouldn't be as insulting to the community if it wasn't for Game Freak having told Famitsu (via Polygon) that all the Pokémon models were remade from scratch.

To make matters worse, the suggestion that 400 Pokémon were remade from scratch was also cited as the reason the Pokedex was cut as Game Freak wanted to focus on "quality."

"Of course, I wanted to be able to bring all Pokémon if I could do it," said Shigeru Ohmori to Famitsu via Eurogamer. "But it was also a decision that I had to make some day. In the end, I had no choice but to choose the quality."

A vocal amount of fans aren't happy with the cut Pokedex, and they're even less likely to be thrilled with the notion that it could become permanent. The revelation that 478 Pokémon were cut from Sword and Shield resulted in the the hashtag #Dexit, but now the angry members of the community are spreading Game Freak Lied.

It's not about entitlement, it's about accountability and decency towards your fans. #GameFreakLied pic.twitter.com/FoNdg7JhyV — Mark Shelton (@marquain7111) November 13, 2019

#GameFreakLied

Below you can find an assortment of Pokémon Sword and Shield Tweets with the hashtag Game Freak Lied.

A lot of the posts cite various reasons to be upset such as the supposed lie coupled with poor graphics, meanwhile there are others who are bemused by the suggestion that Sword and Shield could be too big for the Nintendo Switch which boasts The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

hello #GameFreakLied! if you're not sure what they lied about, have a look right here! pic.twitter.com/pLTIHAofsD — CLANG GANG (@extendedfreezer) November 13, 2019

#GameFreakLied just a reminder that the switch can run this but apparently swsh is too big pic.twitter.com/BoI67VHZAi — spooke dan (@bruhmomentedos) November 13, 2019

#GameFreakLied here are some of the problems, not even all of the problems. I’m heartbroken WTF :( pic.twitter.com/ZwkzRuysCB — Edgar (@Edgar05177533) November 13, 2019

Gamefreak lied about making models from scratch.



Let me preface this by saying there is nothing wrong with reusing mods, Especially the pokemon ones. They're great and look good in HD.



However lying to consumers by saying you remade them all is extremely scummy.#gamefreaklied pic.twitter.com/DdO8n3DhTm — MrHomelessHobo (@MrHomelessHobo1) November 13, 2019

It's important to note that a few members of the community have battled against the suggestion that Game Freak Lied by calling the angry mob entitled.

#gamefreaklied is a trending topic that reminds me just how entitled and toxic the pokemon fanbase is. I get it, I'm disappointed, but are you guys listening to yourself when you say shit like this? pic.twitter.com/3whKrRbB9M — Slutty Snake Sorceries & Wine Enthusiasm (@Slut4Wizards) November 13, 2019

DEXIT: All 478 Pokemon cut from Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch on November 15th for the Nintendo Switch.