Where to buy Galaxy vegan chocolate: When does it go on sale?

It appears that the vegan community has received an early Christmas present.

Chocolate... truly one of life's greatest pleasures!

You'd be hard-pressed to live a day without coming in contact with chocolate; whether you're eating it yourself or seeing it on the shelves etc.

There is simply so much variety out there, and attractions have been built around our appreciation of the beloved food, from M&M's World to Cadbury's World. Everybody has their favourites, but arguably there is one debate which crops up the most.

"So, do you prefer Galaxy or Dairy Milk?" It's a tough question, and both are absolutely delicious. It almost makes you feel sorry for those who can't eat either. As more and more people go vegan, this number increases significantly, but not for long...

OH DEAR... Woman Yelling at Cat meme has a dark history!

A general view of M&M's World in Leicester Square on May 13, 2019 in London, England.

Galaxy unveils vegan chocolate range!

The Galaxy chocolate range has opened its arms to embrace a new array of vegan alternatives.

As highlighted by The Independent, the chocolate bars will be available in three selections; caramelised hazelnut, smooth orange and caramel and sea salt.

This is the first time Galaxy has offered vegan bars, so it's a pretty big deal. It's also worth noting that the product comes in a widely-recyclable sleeve which is made of card and clear, compostable film.

A Galaxy marketing director - Kerry Cavanaugh - has assured admirers that the range “...doesn’t compromise on the brand’s signature smooth and creamy characteristics”.

SHARED WEALTH: How much is Ant and Dec worth?

Introducing Galaxy® Vegan. A delicious vegan treat that doesn’t compromise on taste. Available 18/11. #GalaxyVegan pic.twitter.com/Hw3P3e25Qn — Galaxy Chocolate (@GalaxyChocolate) November 13, 2019

Where to buy Galaxy vegan chocolate

According to the earlier source, Galaxy's vegan chocolate range will be available to buy at Tesco from Monday, November 18th 2019.

100g bars will be available at Tesco stores and are priced at £3 each.

Shortly after, it's reported that Ocado and Amazon will also be selling them.

THAT'S THE SPIRIT! Where was the Sainsbury’s Christmas advert filmed?

Its good that Galaxy are releasing a vegan chocolate bar....but at £3 i'll pass. double the price of the cow milk version! #vegan pic.twitter.com/6saKgOlyTX — Simon (@SVROfficial_) November 13, 2019

Chocolate fans react to Galaxy vegan news on Twitter

Public opinion is divided so far.

One Twitter user wrote: "It's good that Galaxy are releasing a vegan chocolate bar....but at £3 I'll pass."

On the other hand, someone also tweeted: "Oh my! VEGAN GALAXY! Thank you @MarsGlobal Galaxy was my fav #chocolate can't wait to try some on Monday. Don't like the price but hopefully, that will change..." while another added: "My mouth is watering already."

In other news, when will Kevin the Carrot be in Aldi?