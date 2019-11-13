Where can I buy Pudsey Bear? 2019 Children in Need toy is here!

The iconic bear is back to buy in time for Children in Need.

One of television's biggest annual events is on the horizon!

There are some nights spent in front of the TV which feel absolutely essential, such as Red Nose Day and beyond. Similarly, Children in Need has long been an important and imperative viewing experience.

The BBC's UK charity has been making a difference since 1980, and over the decades has strived to raise over £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

On the other hand, the night of television we're referring to comes when they air their annual telethon, with a range of celebrity and guest appearances spotlighting the reasons for hosting the night, and how public donations will help.

So, when is it on this year?

Pudsey Bear, the mascot for 'Children in Need' poses for a photograph prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in...

How to watch Children in Need 2019

This year's edition of Children In Need takes place on Friday, November 15th 2019.

Aired on BBC One, the show will commence at 7.30 pm and will run all that way up until 2 am; this is when how much money raised is announced.

According to Metro, the 2018 event saw them raise a staggering £50,595,093, which was a slight improvement on 2017's £50,168,562.

This year could be the biggest yet!

Where can I buy Pudsey Bear 2019?

However, there are more ways to donate than calling in during the telethon.

You can purchase a Pudsey Bear soft toy, which can be found on the official website's store.

The doll is available in numerous varieties; the medium 2019 Pudsey Bear is priced at £5.00, along with the Adopt a Pudsey edition for £10.00. Then again, if you're feeling extra generous - or just want a bigger teddy - then there is a giant one you can buy for £45.00.

There are also Blush Bears available, both in giant (£45.00) and Adopt (£10.00). Supermarkets such as ASDA will also be selling Pudsey merch, such as ears, hats etc.

Pudsey doughnuts are available in our stores NOW as singles & dozens until Friday!



Why not order your dozens NOW to collect until Friday > https://t.co/yguIZh8ny3



Get them whilst you can & help us raise lots of dough for @BBCCiN #Pudsey #ChildrenInNeed2019 pic.twitter.com/jbUHPZhUfP — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) November 13, 2019

Children in Need: 2019 merchandise

Pudsey Bears aren't the only thing available to buy on the website.

They also stock Pudsey ears, hats, cycling jerseys, pin-badges, wristbands, T-shirts, ironing board covers and keyrings. So, be sure to head over and take a look.

We hope you choose to tune in on Friday!

