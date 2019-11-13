Watford could reportedly sign player known as the 'Korean Van Dijk' in January

Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-Jae has been compared to Liverpool's superstar defender amid links with Premier League strugglers Watford.

Watford could have their own answer to Virgil van Dijk in January with South Korean powerhouse Kim Min-Jae potentially on his way to Vicarage Road, according to the Watford Observer.

It should come as a surprise to precisely no one that The Hornets have made signing a new centre-back one of their top priorities in the spring. The Hornets have conceded 23 goals in just 12 Premier League games after all with that 8-0 horror show against Manchester City still fresh in the memory.

And despite finally getting a win on the board away at Norwich on Friday, Watford’s lack of depth at the back will now be exposed once again with Christian Kabasele set to miss the next game through suspension.

Reports claim that Watford are hoping to bring Beijin Guoan star Kim to Hertfordshire to add some much-needed quality to Quique Sanchez Flores’ squad.

Nicknamed ‘the monster’ due to his 6ft 3ins frame and compared to Liverpool’s Ballon D’Or chasing £75 million superstar Van Dijk, Kim’s outstanding performances have put Guoan within touching distance of the top of the Chinese Super League table.

The problem is, however, Watford might struggle to convince Guoan to sell one of their few locally sourced players in January. The rules of the Asian Champions League, which the China-based giants are competing in, require clubs to have at least one player hailing from the Far East in their squad.

As it stands, Kim is the only one.