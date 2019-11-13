Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham's Danny Rose shares what Daniel Levy has told him

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur holds off Mateo Garcia of Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has suggested he will leave the club in 2021.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur holds off Mateo Garcia of Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on...

Danny Rose has told the London Evening Standard that he has already been informed by Daniel Levy that he won’t be getting a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose has 18 months left on his current contract at Spurs, and his age is now counting against him.

Tottenham tend to try and move players on when they reach the age of 30, and Rose is now 29.

The left-back is seemingly already intent on seeing his contract out at Tottenham, but he is making plans to move on when it expires.

 

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished,” Rose said.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then.”

Rose was left off Tottenham’s pre-season tour this summer, but he stuck around and has played a key role for Mauricio Pochettino’s side over the season to date.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The uncertainty over the summer may have played some part in Rose’s poor form this season, as the England international has performed well short of his best.

Rose has struggled in many of Tottenham’s matches so far this term, with his performances often criticised by supporters.

As things stand losing Rose would still be a blow, as he is the most experienced left-sided defender in their squad.

But there is an expectation that summer signing, Ryan Sessegnon, will have overtaken Rose in Tottenham’s pecking order by the time his contract comes to an end.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch