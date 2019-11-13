Tottenham's Danny Rose shares what Daniel Levy has told him

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has suggested he will leave the club in 2021.

Danny Rose has told the London Evening Standard that he has already been informed by Daniel Levy that he won’t be getting a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose has 18 months left on his current contract at Spurs, and his age is now counting against him.

Tottenham tend to try and move players on when they reach the age of 30, and Rose is now 29.

The left-back is seemingly already intent on seeing his contract out at Tottenham, but he is making plans to move on when it expires.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished,” Rose said.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then.”

Rose was left off Tottenham’s pre-season tour this summer, but he stuck around and has played a key role for Mauricio Pochettino’s side over the season to date.

The uncertainty over the summer may have played some part in Rose’s poor form this season, as the England international has performed well short of his best.

Rose has struggled in many of Tottenham’s matches so far this term, with his performances often criticised by supporters.

As things stand losing Rose would still be a blow, as he is the most experienced left-sided defender in their squad.

But there is an expectation that summer signing, Ryan Sessegnon, will have overtaken Rose in Tottenham’s pecking order by the time his contract comes to an end.