Tottenham under-21 boss Wayne Burnett comments on EFL Trophy elimination

Tottenham Hotspur's under-21 side have been eliminated from the EFL Trophy.

Spurs lost against Gillingham last night to finish bottom of the group, which included Ipswich Town and Colchester United.

They joined Liverpool and Arsenal, who had also seen their under-21 teams dumped from the competition.

Spurs lost 2-0 against Gillingham, their second defeat in three matches.

Manager Wayne Burnett told the club's official website: "We dominated the game in the second half but towards the back end of it, they were getting chances because we were pushing forward trying to get a goal.

"It's disappointing that we're out - there's a lot of learning that's taken place in this competition over the three games and that's vital for the players' development.

"As long as we can take something from it and the players have improved, that's vital."

It is often said that development and not results is what counts at youth level, and that may be true.

However Tottenham's group stage exit means their tournament is over for another year, depriving Spurs of the chance to test their youngsters against senior players.

Tottenham's exit was not helped by Troy Parrott's absence, he is on international duty, while Spurs also have the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp on duty with England under-20 and under-21 sides.