Tottenham Hotspur should make Erik ten Hag their first choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be coming under increasing pressure at Tottenham Hotspur.

If Tottenham Hotspur do part company with Mauricio Pochettino then Ajax boss Erik ten Hag should be their first choice to replace him.

The Telegraph claim that another defeat for Spurs against West Ham United could prove to be the final straw for Pochettino.

The report goes on to name some managers who Tottenham could be looking at, but Ten Hag’s name does not appear on the list.

That would be an oversight by Spurs, as the Dutch boss could be the perfect fit for them.

Ten Hag has worked wonders at Ajax since taking charge, with the Eredivisie side playing some of the most attractive football in Europe right now.

Ajax’s philosophy is coached from a young age, but Ten Hag has unquestionably made them a better team during his two years at the helm so far.

Ten Hag has managed get the very best out of Ajax’s creative players at the helm, and he could be the manager to get Tottenham playing to their maximum ability again.

Spurs’s attacking play has looked stifled so far this term, and they have not pressed with any intensity.

Tottenham have looked lethargic, with Pochettino’s side showing very few signs that they are about to turn things around.

Pochettino, of course, is a world class manager but there is a feeling that his time at Spurs may be up, as the squad need a new voice to listen to.

Ten Hag would certainly bring that to Tottenham and even though he would be hard to attract, given that he has recently suggested that he wants to see the campaign out at Ajax, Tottenham would be making a mistake by not putting him on their shortlist.