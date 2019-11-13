Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could be one game away from the sack, according to the latest reports.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the reports that Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked after their next game.

The Telegraph suggest that Pochettino’s future at Tottenham is far from certain, ahead of Spurs’s game with West Ham United.

Tottenham face the Hammers at the London Stadium in just over a week’s time, with the pressure building on Pochettino.

Spurs are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, after an awful start to the campaign.

And Spurs’s board apparently have fears that Pochettino won’t turn their season around.

There have now been some suggestions that another bad result could spell the end for Pochettino.

But the rumours have sparked a mixed reaction from Tottenham supporters.

While some Spurs fans feel that Pochettino deserves time to attempt to turn his side’s form around, there are others than think putting a new manager in charge would be a good thing.

Sadly, the end of the line is here. — All Out Tottenham (jack) (@AllOutTHFC) November 12, 2019

Cripes. We are only 3 points off 5th. We are virtually certain to qualify for CL knockout stages. Despite how abysmally we've been playing. — Nigel Gibson (@nigib1) November 12, 2019

I understand the fears, but if this is how the Poch era ends, it’s absolutely tragic — Xavier (@XavNoodlebrain) November 12, 2019

Love to see it — J (@cfcjxmes) November 12, 2019

No way we should part with Poch, I’m already writing this season off, but I’d rather do that and let him clear out the deadwood and rebuild and keep him at the club, we’re just going through a rebuild which wouldn’t have happened if Levy hadnt let players run down their contracts — Colin (@Colinrudd) November 13, 2019

No stability in team selection, keeps wanting to buy another forward when we have the best 2 in world football ! Persists on playing his love child Gazzingshiter who would not get in any other prem squad let alone team ! Poor management — Paul Mansell (@prmansell) November 13, 2019

The sooner the better — Peter Rainey (@Raineyballs) November 12, 2019