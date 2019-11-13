Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could be one game away from the sack, according to the latest reports.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the reports that Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked after their next game.

The Telegraph suggest that Pochettino’s future at Tottenham is far from certain, ahead of Spurs’s game with West Ham United.

 

Tottenham face the Hammers at the London Stadium in just over a week’s time, with the pressure building on Pochettino.

Spurs are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, after an awful start to the campaign.

And Spurs’s board apparently have fears that Pochettino won’t turn their season around.

There have now been some suggestions that another bad result could spell the end for Pochettino.

But the rumours have sparked a mixed reaction from Tottenham supporters.

While some Spurs fans feel that Pochettino deserves time to attempt to turn his side’s form around, there are others than think putting a new manager in charge would be a good thing.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch