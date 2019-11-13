Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter as Spurs U21s knocked out of EFL Trophy

Giuseppe Labellarte
Rayan Clarke of Tottenham Hotspur U21 is tackled by Lee Hodson of Gillingham during the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group A match between Gillingham and Tottenham Hotspur U21 at...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 last night and some Spurs fans were disappointed but not particularly surprised.

Rayan Clarke of Tottenham Hotspur U21 is tackled by Lee Hodson of Gillingham during the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group A match between Gillingham and Tottenham Hotspur U21 at...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the Spurs Under-21s' EFL Trophy loss on Tuesday night, which culminated in their elimination from the competition.

Tottenham's youngsters headed to Gillingham hoping to leapfrog Colchester to advance to the next stage but they found themselves behind on 24 minutes when Alex Jakubiak rifled a low powerful shot underneath Spurs goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman.

 

In the second half, Spurs showed some nice touches in the middle of the park but struggled to threaten their opponents and, on 78 minutes, they were all but finished when a cross to the back post found the unmarked Jack Tucker to slam home a diving header.

The Tottenham U21s performance and result was all too familiar for plenty of Spurs fans, who have witnessed some poor displays over the course of the season, and come full time, quite a few made their feelings known on social media.

Tottenham's youngsters are back in action on Friday 22 November when they play Everton U23s away.

Shilow Tracey of Tottenham Hotspur U21 is tackled by Bramley Garston of Gillingham during the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group A tie between Gillingham v Tottenham Hotspur U21 at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch