Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter as Spurs U21s knocked out of EFL Trophy

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 last night and some Spurs fans were disappointed but not particularly surprised.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the Spurs Under-21s' EFL Trophy loss on Tuesday night, which culminated in their elimination from the competition.

Tottenham's youngsters headed to Gillingham hoping to leapfrog Colchester to advance to the next stage but they found themselves behind on 24 minutes when Alex Jakubiak rifled a low powerful shot underneath Spurs goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman.

In the second half, Spurs showed some nice touches in the middle of the park but struggled to threaten their opponents and, on 78 minutes, they were all but finished when a cross to the back post found the unmarked Jack Tucker to slam home a diving header.

The Tottenham U21s performance and result was all too familiar for plenty of Spurs fans, who have witnessed some poor displays over the course of the season, and come full time, quite a few made their feelings known on social media.

That is poor. — Alex (@LxcasMoura) 12 November 2019

Really are developing them into looking like the first team — Christopher (@ChrisWrighteous) 12 November 2019

a bright future — Taylor (@taylorskiii) 12 November 2019

Wouldn't surprise me if it was our Seniors — Spurs Fan I Tanganga propaganda (@Moussa_Sissgoat) 12 November 2019

Don't be silly, they would have got hit for 5. — Sir Henry Percy (@SirHenryPercy1) 12 November 2019

Did our manager afterwards say “this is football” and “i was happy with the performance” -and “we have to keep working hard” — John Clark (@johnclark67) 12 November 2019

Another defeat, quelle surprise. — Nat Nivram (@NatNivram) 12 November 2019

We loosing in wvrything, so pathetic — Mutiu Gold (@MutiuGold1) 12 November 2019

Im so happy that i support this team — A. Cappa #COYS (@CappaRL) 12 November 2019

Tottenham's youngsters are back in action on Friday 22 November when they play Everton U23s away.